Patricia McCarthy, NP

Pulmonology (Nurse Practitioner)
2.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Patricia McCarthy, NP

Patricia McCarthy, NP is a Pulmonology Nurse Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Patricia McCarthy works at Lakeland Pulmonology in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia McCarthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Pulmonology
    1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 982-5864
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 280, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 982-5864
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2019
    Very patient with my husband that has Alzheimer’s. She was knowledgeable about the disease and did not rush as she waited for his answers. Very pleased with our visit.
    BAR in South haven, MI — Jun 19, 2019
    About Patricia McCarthy, NP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508140229
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia McCarthy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia McCarthy works at Lakeland Pulmonology in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Patricia McCarthy’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Patricia McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

