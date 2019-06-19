Patricia McCarthy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia McCarthy, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia McCarthy, NP
Patricia McCarthy, NP is a Pulmonology Nurse Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Patricia McCarthy works at
Patricia McCarthy's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Pulmonology1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 982-5864Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 280, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 982-5864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient with my husband that has Alzheimer’s. She was knowledgeable about the disease and did not rush as she waited for his answers. Very pleased with our visit.
About Patricia McCarthy, NP
- Pulmonology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508140229
Education & Certifications
- OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
- Northern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia McCarthy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Patricia McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia McCarthy.
