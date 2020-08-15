See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockledge, PA
Internal Medicine
4.8 (390)
Overview of Patricia McGrath, CRNP

Patricia McGrath, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, PA. 

Patricia McGrath works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Rockledge in Rockledge, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia McGrath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawndale Internal Medicine
    400 Huntingdon Pike Ste C, Rockledge, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 15, 2020
    Patricia McGrath is extremely competent and professional. She has been a patient and caring health provider for my 90 yr old Mother in-law. Highly recommended.
    TMB — Aug 15, 2020
    About Patricia McGrath, CRNP

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710951090
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Family University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

