Patricia McKinney accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia McKinney, FNP
Overview of Patricia McKinney, FNP
Patricia McKinney, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Patricia McKinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia McKinney's Office Locations
-
1
Statcare Hospitalists Group2240 Sutherland Ave Ste 104, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 909-9883
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia McKinney?
About Patricia McKinney, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881077568
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia McKinney works at
Patricia McKinney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.