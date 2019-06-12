See All Psychologists in Lafayette, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD is a Psychologist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Purdue University.

Dr. Moisan Thomas works at Sycamore Associates in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sycamore Associates
    Sycamore Associates
2020 Union St Ste 101, Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 449-8286

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Depression
Anxiety
Chronic Depression
Acute Depression
Anxiety
Chronic Depression

Treatment frequency



Acute Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275502189
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Purdue University
