Patricia Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Murphy, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Murphy, ARNP
Patricia Murphy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL.
Patricia Murphy works at
Patricia Murphy's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center of the Palm Beaches8190 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 964-1111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Murphy?
I would give Patricia Murphy 10+ stars if I could! I’ve been seeing her as my primary physician 7+ years now and even though I moved to Indiantown, FL I travel to WPB to see her and Carol (her wonderful nurse). She has been there 100% for everything from a minor illness to my most recent injury from an accident requiring a total hip replacement and partial pelvis reconstruction. They just don’t make “em like her anymore and same goes for Carol. My husband switched to them as well because he was tired of being treated like a faceless chart with an hour plus wait to get in.
About Patricia Murphy, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194809889
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Murphy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Murphy works at
5 patients have reviewed Patricia Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.