Dr. Chandra Williams, OD
Overview of Dr. Chandra Williams, OD
Dr. Chandra Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
River City Vision Center PA12961 N Main St Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 696-2027
Vision Today9890 Hutchinson Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 721-0704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williams is the only eye doctor I've ever visited and after my experience she is definitely worthy of a reference. Ultra efficient, if time is an issue and I can almost guarantee that she'll get a smile out of you.
About Dr. Chandra Williams, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
