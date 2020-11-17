See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Patricia Njoku, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Patricia Njoku, CRNP

Patricia Njoku, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Patricia Njoku works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Patricia Njoku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-1136
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Great provider! I moved from out of state and have a family history of breast cancer, and am high risk due to fibrocystic breast (which makes it hard to find lumps) and previous benign biopsies on areas of concern. I was having issues getting someone out here to get me an MRI/Mammogram staggered every 6 months, due to my age I think. I went to see Patricia Njoku and after explaining my situation, before asking for the test, she immediately knew what I needed, and got it all scheduled staggered so I could have screenings covered. She also talked to me about preventative options. I've seen her twice now, and she always goes out of her way to walk me through those options again, and make sure I fully understand results of my diagnostic tests.
    Jes — Nov 17, 2020
    About Patricia Njoku, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083982607
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Njoku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Njoku works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Patricia Njoku’s profile.

    Patricia Njoku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Njoku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Njoku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Njoku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

