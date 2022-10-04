Patricia Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Perez, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Perez, FNP
Patricia Perez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Patricia Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia Perez's Office Locations
-
1
UMC PALS Developmental Center6809 Slide Rd Ste J, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-7257
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Perez?
My Son. Hd hd
About Patricia Perez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396073425
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Perez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Perez works at
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.