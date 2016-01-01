Tricia Pulliam, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tricia Pulliam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tricia Pulliam, APRN
Tricia Pulliam, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY.
Office875 Pennsylvania Ave Ste A, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 348-5685Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740576222
Tricia Pulliam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tricia Pulliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
