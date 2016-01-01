Patricia Richter, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Richter, LCPC
Overview
Patricia Richter, LCPC is a Counselor in Deerfield, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
707 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015
Directions
(847) 528-8525
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Richter?
About Patricia Richter, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144254707
Education & Certifications
- Lake Forest College
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Richter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.