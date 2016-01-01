See All Counselors in Deerfield, IL
Patricia Richter, LCPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Patricia Richter, LCPC is a Counselor in Deerfield, IL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    707 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 528-8525
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Patricia Richter, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144254707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Lake Forest College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Richter, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Richter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Richter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

