Patricia Schiller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Patricia Schiller, NP

Patricia Schiller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton Park, NY. 

Patricia Schiller works at Patricia H. Schiller PMHNP-BC in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Schiller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia Schiller NPP
    800 Route 146 Ste 283, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 949-2427

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Patricia is very caring and thorough, explains all options and listens to my concerns. I like the ease of scheduling appointments - unlike many providers she offers evening hours. She doesn't push any specific meds or treatments, which I appreciate. Always professional, punctual, and fills prescriptions timely.
    About Patricia Schiller, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285133603
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Schiller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Schiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Schiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Schiller works at Patricia H. Schiller PMHNP-BC in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Patricia Schiller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Patricia Schiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Schiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Schiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Schiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

