Patricia Schmidt, DCNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Schmidt, DCNP
Patricia Schmidt, DCNP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in East Greenwich, RI.
Patricia Schmidt's Office Locations
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I look forward to my yearly visit with Patty for my skin check and then other issues that may pop up throughout the year. She is professional, knowledgeable and thorough. Patty listens closely to ALL of my "issues" explains the options and then lets me decide on the next step. She genuinely cares. She is so warm and kind- I feel like she's a friend! A visit with Patty feels like a warm, healthy hug!
About Patricia Schmidt, DCNP
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851314637
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
166 patients have reviewed Patricia Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Schmidt.
