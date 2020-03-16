Patricia Seay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Seay, PA-C
Overview
Patricia Seay, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ypsilanti, MI.
Patricia Seay works at
Locations
Brooks Lyon & Brooks DO PC309 Ecorse Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 484-0580
Ratings & Reviews
Trish is a down to earth PA. I Love her. I drive an hour each way. The wait can be long at times , but that’s with any Dr office. She saved me. How do you say thank you for that.
About Patricia Seay, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
- 1528342078
Patricia Seay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Patricia Seay works at
7 patients have reviewed Patricia Seay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Seay.
