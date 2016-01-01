See All Nurse Practitioners in West Orange, NJ
Patricia Shorrock, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Overview of Patricia Shorrock, RN

Patricia Shorrock, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Orange, NJ. 

Patricia Shorrock works at Primary Care Physicians Group LLC in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Shorrock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Physicians Group LLC
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 211, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-4430
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Patricia Shorrock, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053355768
