Patricia Shorrock, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Orange, NJ.
Primary Care Physicians Group LLC101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 211, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4430
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053355768
Patricia Shorrock accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Shorrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Shorrock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Shorrock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Shorrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Shorrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.