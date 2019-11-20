Dr. Patricia Short, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Short, PSY.D
Dr. Patricia Short, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Olympia, WA.
Olympia Psychology Associates3425 Ensign Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 259-3771
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
I know it is a little unexpected to leave a review for your therapist. However, as I already recommend Dr. Short to people, it's just the natural next step to post a review online. Dr. Short has been a tremendous asset in my life, and I have never regretted the time or the money I have spent going to see her. Through working through issues with in-laws, to interpersonal relationships and even going back to my postpartum mental health, I appreciate how she provides a safe, calm and welcoming space to organize and sort out my reactions to things, and to understand why those may be happening. I am thankful she is in this community and I will continue to recommend her!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134247604
Dr. Short accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
