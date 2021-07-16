See All Cardiologists in Enumclaw, WA
Patricia Solomos, ARNP

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Overview of Patricia Solomos, ARNP

Patricia Solomos, ARNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. 

Patricia Solomos works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA.

Patricia Solomos' Office Locations

    Enumclaw Specialty Clinic
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Jul 16, 2021
Patricia Solomos was so informative and helpful. I took both of my boys to see her for yearly checkups. Immediately they both felt comfortable around her . She is super knowledgeable and has a very personable demeanor. She is the Best!
About Patricia Solomos, ARNP

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851818280
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Elizabeth Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Solomos, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Solomos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Solomos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Solomos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Solomos works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA. View the full address on Patricia Solomos’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Patricia Solomos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Solomos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Solomos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Solomos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

