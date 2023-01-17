Patricia Spitzer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Spitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
Overview of Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL.
Patricia Spitzer's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1151801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (786) 568-7827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 851 Outer Rd851 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (321) 306-5673Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, caring, helpful and understanding of what I needed!
About Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1336489749
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Spitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Spitzer accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Patricia Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Spitzer.
