Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD

Psychology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University.

Dr. Stanik works at Healthy Connections, LLC, WI in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South office
    2448 S 102nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 (414) 800-7645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Autism
Autism
Brain Injury
Adult Autism
Autism
Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609956242
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • 1995-1996
    Medical Education
    • Bowling Green State University
