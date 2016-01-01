Patricia Stark, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Stark, NP
Overview of Patricia Stark, NP
Patricia Stark, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Patricia Stark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia Stark's Office Locations
-
1
Super Save Drugs Number 31001 Hewitt Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 202-7800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Stark?
About Patricia Stark, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558320697
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Stark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Stark works at
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.