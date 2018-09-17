Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D
Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Waldwick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology, Yeshiva University.
Private Practice93 Franklin Tpke Fl 2, Waldwick, NJ 07463 Directions (201) 689-8137Monday5:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Sudol was very professional and helpful. She was easy to connect to and it was obvious that she really cares about her patients. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Post Graduate Center For Mental Health, Nyc
- Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology, Yeshiva University
- Montclair State University
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudol.
