Patricia Tucker, PA-C

Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Tucker, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 

Patricia Tucker works at ClareMedica Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rohit Dandiya MD PA
    3345 Burns Rd Ste 302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-7661
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Medication Management

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Patricia Tucker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386899250
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Tucker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Tucker works at ClareMedica Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Patricia Tucker’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Patricia Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

