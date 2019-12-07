Dr. Walz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Walz, PHD
Dr. Patricia Walz, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Smith, AR.
Consulting Psychology Of Western Arkansas1100 S Waldron Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 785-1995
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patricia Walz, is a wonderful doctor. She is very friendly, warm and patient. The young lady at the administration is very sweet, welcoming and helpful. I highly recommend Doctor Walz
- Psychology
- English
- 1457452161
Dr. Walz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.