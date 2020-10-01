Patricia Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Williams, NP
Overview of Patricia Williams, NP
Patricia Williams, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Patricia Williams' Office Locations
- 1 5900 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-1215
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and takes time to listen to her patients. Very happy with her services for over 10 years.
About Patricia Williams, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285672451
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
