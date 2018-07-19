Patricia Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Wilson, CNM
Overview of Patricia Wilson, CNM
Patricia Wilson, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Patricia Wilson's Office Locations
Msmg Ob. Gyn. Kpt B.2002 Brookside Dr Ste 300, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 530-7900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Patti Wilson is the most concerned and most engaged physician I have ever been to. She without missing a beat is always compassionate, passionate and thoughtful about any of my medical issues. Without reservation I would recommend her to anyone seeking an excellent doctor who really takes the time to put “care” back in Health care!!
About Patricia Wilson, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922063247
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Wilson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Wilson.
