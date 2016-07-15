Dr. Worthey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Worthey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Worthey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Edmonds, WA.
Locations
- 1 144 Railroad Ave Ste 227, Edmonds, WA 98020 Directions (206) 669-4328
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I do recommend Dr. Worthey. We met her through the Gottman Institute. She listens really well, and explains things clearly and with good examples and illustrations. We have tried working with other therapists years ago and were really disappointed. She is really helping us understand each other and communicate more effectively.
About Dr. Patricia Worthey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134158033
Frequently Asked Questions
