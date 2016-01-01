See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mandeville, LA
Dr. Patrick Adema II, OD

Optometry
3.3 (7)
Dr. Patrick Adema II, OD is an Optometrist in Mandeville, LA. 

Dr. Adema II works at Adema Vision Clinic Inc in Mandeville, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adema II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adema Vision Clinic Inc
    2180 N Causeway Blvd Ste 10, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 727-2077
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Patrick Adema II, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1598858789
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adema II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adema II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adema II works at Adema Vision Clinic Inc in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Adema II’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adema II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adema II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adema II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adema II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

