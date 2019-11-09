Dr. Patrick Beck, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Beck, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick Beck, DC is a Chiropractor in Bullhead City, AZ.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
Nationwide Vision2840 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 278-4165
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Beck at First Chiropractic in BHC. I went in with radiating nerve pain in both thumbs with symptoms 5-7 times a day for the past 4 months. I also have been nursing a TMJ injury that has been causing my locking of my jaw. Dr. Beck has treated both with no symptoms in my thumbs, and I'd say 90% improvement the jaw, and if there were no residual injury complications, it would be 100%. I am very pleased with his level of knowledge, professionalism, and cautious approach to treatment. I would recommend this Doctor to all my friends and family. Thank you Dr. Beck :)
About Dr. Patrick Beck, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Portuguese
- 1811903008
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
