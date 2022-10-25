Patrick Brew, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Brew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patrick Brew, FNP-C
Overview
Patrick Brew, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27 Hospital Ave Ste 403, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 244-9529
Primary Care & Lyme Clinic Ridgefield30 Prospect St Ste 500, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 403-5029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
BEST Doctor ever!!!! VERY knowledgeable and professional, yet friendly. The receptionist/Nurse Caroline is great to see and talk to. Since I have been seeing Dr Brew, alot of medical problems have gone away. He is so helpful when it comes to my health and medications. If you really want a good Dr, Patrick Brew is your answer.
About Patrick Brew, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1265846927
Education & Certifications
- SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
