See All Family Doctors in Danbury, CT
Patrick Brew, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Patrick Brew, FNP-C

Family Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Patrick Brew, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Ruxin, MD
Dr. Robert Ruxin, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, MD
4.5 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    27 Hospital Ave Ste 403, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 244-9529
  2. 2
    Primary Care & Lyme Clinic Ridgefield
    30 Prospect St Ste 500, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 403-5029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patrick Brew?

    Oct 25, 2022
    BEST Doctor ever!!!! VERY knowledgeable and professional, yet friendly. The receptionist/Nurse Caroline is great to see and talk to. Since I have been seeing Dr Brew, alot of medical problems have gone away. He is so helpful when it comes to my health and medications. If you really want a good Dr, Patrick Brew is your answer.
    Cathy Scargill-Fernandes — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patrick Brew, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Patrick Brew, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patrick Brew to family and friends

    Patrick Brew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patrick Brew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick Brew, FNP-C.

    About Patrick Brew, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265846927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Brew, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Brew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick Brew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Brew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Patrick Brew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Brew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Brew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Brew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patrick Brew, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.