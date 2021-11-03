See All Psychiatrists in Alexandria, VA
Patrick Brown, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Patrick Brown, MSN

Psychiatry
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Patrick Brown, MSN

Patrick Brown, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland Baltimore MD.

Patrick Brown works at Modyfi in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Patrick Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Modyfi
    201 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 366-3934
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Modyfi
    9841 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 366-3934
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patrick Brown?

    Nov 03, 2021
    Instantly relatable! The moment I called and listened to option #3, I knew I was in the right place.
    Cathy L — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patrick Brown, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Patrick Brown, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patrick Brown to family and friends

    Patrick Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patrick Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick Brown, MSN.

    About Patrick Brown, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144747312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Mi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Brown, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrick Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Patrick Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patrick Brown, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.