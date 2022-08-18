Patrick Cooke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Cooke, PA-C
Overview
Patrick Cooke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boston, MA.
Patrick Cooke works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Ask detail questions and explains very well and gives alternative
About Patrick Cooke, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821640608
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick Cooke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patrick Cooke works at
2 patients have reviewed Patrick Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Cooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.