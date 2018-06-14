Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defrancesco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC is a Chiropractor in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Locations
Chiropractic Health Center of Glastonbury2934 Main St Ste 1, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended for back surgery for spondylolisthesis, but I decided to see if my condition and symptoms would improve with chiropractic before surgery. Not only have my chronic pain and mobility greatly improved since becoming a patient of Dr. Defrancesco, he was also the only doctor who encouraged me to continue running, a passion that I had given up after years of pain and discomfort. I cannot remember a time when my back has felt this good. I am so grateful to have found CHC of Glastonbur
About Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defrancesco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defrancesco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrancesco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrancesco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrancesco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrancesco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.