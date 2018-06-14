See All Chiropractors in Glastonbury, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC is a Chiropractor in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with Palmer College Of Chiropractic

Dr. Defrancesco works at Chiropractic Health Center Of Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic Health Center of Glastonbury
    2934 Main St Ste 1, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 657-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma in Children
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Asthma in Children
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225124746
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Defrancesco, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defrancesco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Defrancesco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Defrancesco works at Chiropractic Health Center Of Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Defrancesco’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrancesco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrancesco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrancesco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrancesco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

