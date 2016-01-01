Patrick Desir accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Desir, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Patrick Desir, PMHNP-BC
Patrick Desir, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Desir's Office Locations
-
1
9800 4th St N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702
Directions
(786) 797-4386
Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patrick Desir?
About Patrick Desir, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700401650
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patrick Desir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Desir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Desir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Desir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.