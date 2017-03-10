Dr. Patrick Dooley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Dooley, OD
Dr. Patrick Dooley, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, NC.
Eyecarecenter4130 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (844) 206-6922
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My family and I have been patients of Dr.Dooley for 17 years. Throughout this time we have had excellent care from Dr. Dooley as well as his caring and kind staff. The office manager Kerry, has been an amazing professional who always shows me lots of patient in answering all my questions. Recently I had to have eye surgery. It was Dr.Dooley who diagnosed my issue and then referred me to an excellent surgeon where I received the very best care. Thanks to Dr. Dooley I am now better than ever!
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1275571051
Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
