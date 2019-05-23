Patrick Duffy, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patrick Duffy, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patrick Duffy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brandon, FL.
Patrick Duffy works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Alliance in Dermatology131 N Oakwood Ave Ste 135, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 440-5544Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Academic Alliance in Dermatology6901 Simmons Loop Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 868-3052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patrick Duffy?
Saw him and he was great always very through and went of his way to answer questions. I also got Vita lift peels that were great, really helped my skin.
About Patrick Duffy, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780748368
Education & Certifications
- Wilmington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patrick Duffy works at
13 patients have reviewed Patrick Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.