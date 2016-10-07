Patrick Farley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Farley, LPC
Overview
Patrick Farley, LPC is a Counselor in Abingdon, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 380 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-7550
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farley is very easy to talk to gives u good advice and listens to u he's not like a dr he's like a friend I would recommend him to anyone that needs help
About Patrick Farley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1669523015
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrick Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Patrick Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Farley.
