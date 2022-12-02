See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Patrick Fink, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.8 (14)
Overview

Patrick Fink, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Patrick Fink works at Beach Area Family Health Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Area Family Health Center
    3705 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 515-2444
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2022
    This is a great doctor, listening, efficient, positive. The clinic is good too, clean, fast service.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    About Patrick Fink, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1922380328
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Fink works at Beach Area Family Health Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Patrick Fink’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Patrick Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

