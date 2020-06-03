Patrick George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patrick George, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patrick George, PA is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Patrick George works at
Locations
Univ. Nuclear Medicine Inc.1616 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 834-3278
- Independent Health
Ratings & Reviews
Patrick George really cares he is very informative and I trust his treatment plan for my condition. The front office staff and the nurses are friendly and caring as well I would highly recommend Dr George.
About Patrick George, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134126204
Patrick George works at
2 patients have reviewed Patrick George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick George.
