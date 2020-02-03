See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Patrick Harrison, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Patrick Harrison, ARNP

Patrick Harrison, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Patrick Harrison works at Lung Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patrick Harrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Washington Medical Center
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 520-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2020
    Great Nurse Practitioner. The best
    — Feb 03, 2020
    About Patrick Harrison, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043682842
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Harrison works at Lung Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Patrick Harrison’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Patrick Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

