Dr. Patrick Lyons, OD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Lyons, OD
Dr. Patrick Lyons, OD is an Optometrist in McPherson, KS.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
McPherson Chiropractic Center817 N Main St, McPherson, KS 67460 Directions (620) 242-1618
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Lyons, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598891772
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.