Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C

Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA. 

Patrick Lorenz Mallari works at Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patrick Lorenz Mallari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Group Roseville Primary Express Care
    3980 Douglas Blvd Ste 110, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Photo: Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C
About Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1275169955
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Patrick Lorenz Mallari, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Lorenz Mallari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patrick Lorenz Mallari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patrick Lorenz Mallari works at Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Patrick Lorenz Mallari’s profile.

Patrick Lorenz Mallari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Lorenz Mallari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Lorenz Mallari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Lorenz Mallari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

