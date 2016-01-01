Dr. Patrick McAree, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McAree, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick McAree, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Willimantic, CT.
Dr. McAree works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Founders St Ste 102, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAree?
About Dr. Patrick McAree, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841722865
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAree works at
Dr. McAree has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.