See All Nurse Practitioners in Peoria, IL
Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, IL. 

Dr. McGuire works at Oak Street Health Peoria in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Peoria
    801 W Lake Ave # 200, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 209-5215
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?

    Photo: Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGuire to family and friends

    Dr. McGuire's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGuire

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912395047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick M McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGuire works at Oak Street Health Peoria in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Dr. McGuire’s profile.

    Dr. McGuire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.