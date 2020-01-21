Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC is a Chiropractor in Centerville, OH.
Dr. O'Bryan works at
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Associates of Centerville1504 Yankee Park Pl, Centerville, OH 45458 Directions (937) 424-3068
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American CareSource
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Bryan?
Dr. O'Brian went above and beyond to make sure I fully understand the treatment plan. Unlike most DRs he is also very easy to talk to and explains things in a way that is understandable.
About Dr. Patrick O'Bryan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023355112
Education & Certifications
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Bryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Bryan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Bryan works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.