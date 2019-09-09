See All Chiropractors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC

Chiropractic
42 years of experience

Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Opachich works at Opachich Wellness Center, Jacksonville, Fl in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Opachich Wellness Center
    1610 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 09, 2019
    Years ago I found that Dr. Opachich had an holistic approach to whole body maintenance and acute needs. My family took advantage of his allergy testing which has equated to much less seasonal issues. His recommended yearly "cleanse" has almost eliminated our barometric sensitivities and headaches, while making us just plain feel better. He is a distributor of the all natural holistic "standard process" products which my family has used to avoid the synthetic products I was trained to promote. I have a friend/associate who advised ultrasound for my acute low back pain; Dr. Opachich suggested a galvanic unit which has more greatly reduced my discomfort.
    Sep 09, 2019
    About Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366453375
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    • FLORIDA COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT JACKSONVILLE
    Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opachich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opachich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Opachich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Opachich works at Opachich Wellness Center, Jacksonville, Fl in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Opachich’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Opachich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opachich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opachich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opachich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

