Overview

Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Opachich works at Opachich Wellness Center, Jacksonville, Fl in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.