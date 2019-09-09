Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opachich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC
Dr. Patrick Opachich, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Opachich Wellness Center1610 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 387-4151
Years ago I found that Dr. Opachich had an holistic approach to whole body maintenance and acute needs. My family took advantage of his allergy testing which has equated to much less seasonal issues. His recommended yearly "cleanse" has almost eliminated our barometric sensitivities and headaches, while making us just plain feel better. He is a distributor of the all natural holistic "standard process" products which my family has used to avoid the synthetic products I was trained to promote. I have a friend/associate who advised ultrasound for my acute low back pain; Dr. Opachich suggested a galvanic unit which has more greatly reduced my discomfort.
Dr. Opachich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opachich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Opachich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opachich.
