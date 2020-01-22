See All Social Workers in Kansas City, MO
Patrick Pruitt, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Patrick Pruitt, LCSW

Social Work
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patrick Pruitt, LCSW is a Social Worker in Kansas City, MO. 

Patrick Pruitt works at Kansas City Indian Center in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Indian Center
    600 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3879
  2. 2
    Patrick Pruitt Counseling
    802 Sw Pleasant Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3880
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Patrick Pruitt?

Jan 22, 2020
Patrick is a really good counselor. He never judged me and made me feel like I was important. I have not been treated like that in a long time. I always felt good after leaving his office. I could call if I was upset and he would talk to me. That was good.
— Jan 22, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Patrick Pruitt, LCSW
How would you rate your experience with Patrick Pruitt, LCSW?
  • Likelihood of recommending Patrick Pruitt to family and friends

Patrick Pruitt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Patrick Pruitt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick Pruitt, LCSW.

About Patrick Pruitt, LCSW

Specialties
  • Social Work
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356816631
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patrick Pruitt, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patrick Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patrick Pruitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Pruitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Patrick Pruitt, LCSW?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.