Patrick Quirk, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patrick Quirk, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntsville, AL.
Patrick Quirk works at
Locations
Emily J. Watson Lcsw Pip LLC111 Longwood Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 534-8161
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Quirk for almost two years now. He has been very supportive throughout this time and really puts in the effort to understand what you are going through in depth. Although at times he might express an opinion on a topic that differs from yours, I feel it is still very useful insight as it helps you understand multiple peoples perspectives. Therefore, you can better make a decision on a variety of choices in your life that best benefits yourself, ultimately helping you in healing. I believe most psychologists in Alabama cannot do what Dr. Quirk does with the same level of detail. I recommend trying a session with him if you feel you require some form of help. Psychologists are not universal so just because they did not work for one person doesn’t mean they won’t work for you. Dr. Quirk’s work is definitely worthy of 5 stars without a doubt.
About Patrick Quirk, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861473951
Patrick Quirk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrick Quirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Patrick Quirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Quirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Quirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Quirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.