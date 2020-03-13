Dr. Patrick Randolph, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Randolph, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Randolph, PHD is a Psychologist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Randolph works at
Locations
Lighthouse Behavioral Health5147 69th St Ste D, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-8808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Randolph to do a pre-op assessment for a pain pump implant for chronic back & leg pain due to fusion surgery. The meeting was extremely informative & revealing. I learned how a persons emotional & psychological health can effect ones physical health & well being and vice versa. My questions were answered and explained beyond expectation. He was very professional and knowledgeable & made me feel comfortable & at ease from the beginning. His staff is very professional & friendly as well. I highly recommend Dr. Randolph to anyone.
About Dr. Patrick Randolph, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1013060946
Dr. Randolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randolph works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.