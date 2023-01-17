See All Dermatologists in Skokie, IL
Patrick Rice, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Patrick Rice, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (158)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Patrick Rice, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. 

Patrick Rice works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    GoldinSkin Dermatology Group
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 797-9713
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Surgery
Age Spots
Biopsy
Acne Surgery
Age Spots
Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 158 ratings
Patient Ratings (158)
5 Star
(157)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Patrick Rice?

Jan 17, 2023
He is absolutely the best by far . I always have great experience with him . I helped me get my issue under control. He definitely has the patients best interest at heart . He's the only reason I go there.
Anonymous A. — Jan 17, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Patrick Rice, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Patrick Rice, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Patrick Rice to family and friends

Patrick Rice's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Patrick Rice

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patrick Rice, PA-C.

About Patrick Rice, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932642238
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patrick Rice, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patrick Rice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Patrick Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patrick Rice works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Patrick Rice’s profile.

158 patients have reviewed Patrick Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Rice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Patrick Rice, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.