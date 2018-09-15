Dr. Patrick Sartz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Sartz, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Sartz, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Sartz works at
Locations
Neuropathy Treatment Centers of Arizona2150 S Country Club Dr Ste 14, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 556-1358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sartz?
This Doctor is concerned about his patients. He take the time to listen to you. He is always available to answer any questions or concerns that you might have. His office staff and office is calming and relaxing too. I am glad I went for therapy.....because I feel soooo much better now.
About Dr. Patrick Sartz, DC
Chiropractic
English
- 1740365295
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sartz works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.