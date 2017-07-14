See All Physical Therapists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT

Neurological Physical Therapy
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT

Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT is a Neurological Physical Therapist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Shumrick works at The Center for Balance in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Shumrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson
    7685 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 231-2700
  2. 2
    Blue Ash
    9402 Towne Square Ave Ste C, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Balance Testing
Benign Positional Vertigo
Ataxia
Balance Testing
Benign Positional Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Core Muscle Endurance Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shumrick?

    Jul 14, 2017
    Couldn't be happier with Dr. Shumrick.
    Cincinnati, OH — Jul 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shumrick to family and friends

    Dr. Shumrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shumrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT.

    About Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT

    Specialties
    • Neurological Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215901673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University Certificate Of Competence
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shumrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shumrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Shumrick, DPT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.